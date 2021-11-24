









Fans have been waiting patiently for Selling Sunset season 4 to drop on Netflix and as of November 24th, 2021, it’s officially here! Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald and many more former cast members can be seen in episode 1 of the 2021 season, however, fans wonder where Davina Potratz is.

When it came to Davina, tensions were sometimes high during previous seasons of the Netflix show. From that $75m dollar listing for Adnan Sen, to the comments made at Christine Quinn’s wedding to Chrishell Stause, Davina often had fans divided. So, where is Davina Potratz on Selling Sunset and will she appear in season 4?

Who is Davina Potratz?

Davina Potratz is a real estate agent and broker, as well as a former model.

She’s 44 years old and was an original cast member on Selling Sunset when it first launched in 2019. Davina has 164k followers on Instagram and can be found @davinapotratz.

E! News reported in 2020 that one of Davina’s other passions in life is skincare and so she’s created her own beauty line and may spend her days on that over real estate in coming years. However, it’s currently unclear what Davina’s work life consists of in 2021.

Where is Davina Potratz on Selling Sunset?

Selling Sunset season 4 officially dropped on Netflix on November 24th, 2021 and it initially seems that Davina is no longer a part of the show, however, she just doesn’t appear until a little later in season 4 (episode 5).

A 2020 report from People revealed that Davina switched up her job role at The Oppenheim Group for an opportunity with rival real estate company Douglas Elliman in Beverly Hills.

Although Davina has changed her job, it appears that she’s still managed to keep her role on the Netflix show in season 4.

Bustle reported in 2021 that Davina quit her position at Douglas Elliman in April 2021, however, it’s unconfirmed whether she’s back with the Oppenheim Group now.

Selling Sunset fans react to Davina on season 4

Some fans who thought that Davina had left the show following the release of the season 4 episodes Tweeted that they were happy that she was nowhere to be seen.

However, others who Tweeted once they saw Davina back on the show said that they thought she was different than she was in previous seasons.

One person Tweeted: “Has Davina had a personality transplant or…was she just going through something last season?“

Another said: “What Davina still doing here?…”

