Where is Down Hall Hotel? Bake Off 2021 location explored











Paul Hollywood, Matt Lucas, Prue Leith and Noel Fielding bring The Great British Bake Off back to screens in 2021 dressed up in mullets as a four-piece band. With a pretty off-the-wall opening, series 12 kicked off from Tuesday, September 21st and 12 new bakers entered the tent.

Jairzeno, Guiseppe, George, Lizzie and the rest of the bakers endured their first technical challenge and their first experience of the judges’ critique on Tuesday night. Here’s a look at where the 2021 show is being filmed – Where is Down Hall?

Screenshot: The Great British Bake Off 2021 – channel4

Where is The Great British Bake Off 2021 filmed?

As always, The Great British Bake Off is held inside the infamous baking tent. The 12 new contestants set up shop at their individual workstations inside.

In a GBBO Covid-free bubble, the contestants, judges and hosts of the show were able to film series 12.

As filming first started back in May 2021 tighter restrictions were in place during the Channel 4 show’s production.

Read More: Buy Noel Fielding’s wacky pink and black smiley jumper

Bake Off 2021: Where is Down Hall Bake Off?

While all the baking is set to take place inside the GBBO tent, some viewers may be wondering where exactly the tent is located.

The Bake Off 2021 tent is located on the grounds of the Down Hall Hotel in Essex. The hotel’s address is Matching Road, Hatfield Heath, Essex, CM22 7AS.

The hotel has been in existence since 1021 and has 98 rooms “reflecting grandeur and elegance” ranging from classic rooms to grand suites.

90 Day Fiancé in 90 Seconds – Trailer BridTV 2972 90 Day Fiancé in 90 Seconds – Trailer 813945 813945 center 22403

How much does it cost to stay at Down Hall?

The Bake Off tent at Down Hall is put up purely for the Channel 4 show, it’s now been taken down and the hotel grounds are open to the public.

Rooms at Down Hall Hotel cost at least £350 per night and range to £450 in Autumn and Winter 2021.

The Bake Off contestants spent six weeks in the hotel, which was empty due to the coronavirus as per The Sun.

See Also: Who is Maggie from Bake Off 2021 and what’s her real age?

WATCH THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF ON TUESDAYS ON CHANNEL 4 AT 8 PM.