Where is First Dates Christmas 2021 filmed, can you visit the restaurant?

December 22, 2021
Helen Williams

Christmas is a time of year to eat, drink and be merry and for some people, it’s a great time of year to find love, too. Fred Sirieix and his team are back in 2021 with First Dates and are helping the UK’s singletons find “the one”.

As Christmas 2020 was a bit of a flop when it came to socialising due to the pandemic, Fred and the First Dates team are going the extra mile this year to bring the romance to screens for Channel 4 viewers. Let’s take a look at where First Dates Christmas 2021 is filmed and whether you can visit the restaurant.

Where is First Dates Christmas 2021 filmed?

First Dates was previously filmed at the upmarket Paternoster Chop House in central London, however, the show moved to a new location in 2020.

First Dates Christmas 2021 is filmed at The Refinery in Manchester.

The Refinery is located in the Spinningfields area of the city.

Can you visit the First Dates restaurant?

The Refinery in Manchester was a cocktail bar and restaurant open to dining but it appears that the eatery has now closed down.

The restaurant was used for the filming of First Dates, but as per Business Live, The Refinery is shutting down after being open for four years since 2017.

Fans of First Dates can still eat in the original First Dates restaurant, the Paternoster Chop House near St Paul’s Cathedral.

Who is on First Dates Christmas?

Fred and his team are back, including Merlin, Daniella and co. And, as well as the staff there are of course some daters taking part in the festive episode.

Looking to find love on the Channel 4 show is 25-year-old Dan.

A recruitment consultant named Macy, 21, is also on the hunt for ‘Mr Right’ this Christmas.

Judging by the First Dates team’s Instagram pages, they’re more than prepared to wait tables, shake up cocktails and assist the nation in finding love this winter.

WATCH FIRST DATES CHRISTMAS 2021 ON CHANNEL 4 AT 9 PM ON DECEMBER 22ND

Helen Williams
After studying for her BA in Journalism at Solent University, Helen went straight into writing for GRV Media as years of binge-watching the Real Housewives of Atlanta finally started to pay off. Helen has been with the company for over five years, writing about reality TV for over three years and specialising in USA and UK content. Outside of work you’ll find her rustling up Nigella’s latest recipes, or at the beach walking her dogs. They’re called Zeus and Nola and they even have their own Instagram page!

