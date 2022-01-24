Where is Geordie Hospital filmed and who’s in the Channel 4 show’s cast?











Channel 4 brings a brand new six-part documentary series to screens in 2022. Geordie Hosipital kicked off its first episode on Monday, January 17th and the show airs weekly at 8 pm. The Channel 4 show follows staff who are based at a hospital in Newcastle.

Focusing on all of the people who ensure that the hospital runs smoothly, Geordie Hospital features porters, surgeons, neurophysiotherapists and more in its cast. So, where is Geordie Hospital filmed? Let’s find out more.

What is Geordie Hospital?

Geordie Hospitalis a Channel 4 docu-series that launched on January 17th, 2022.

The show is centred around a hospital in Newcastle, its staff and patients.

Speaking of the series, Channel 4’s Commissioning Editor, Rita Daniels said. “This is an exciting brand new 8pm series that features an incredible collection of inspiring, passionate and dedicated hospital staff. In each of the six episodes you can clearly see their dedication, deep felt connection and enthusiasm for the patients they meet every day.”

Where is Geordie Hospital filmed?

All six episodes of Geordie Hospital are filmed across Newcastle Hospitals. The Hospital group can be found on Twitter @NewcastleHosps where it’s described as “one of the most successful teaching NHS Trusts including Freeman Hospital, RVI & Great North Children’s Hospital.“

Giving some background to the show, Newcastle Hospitals writes on its website: “After a lot of discussion and planning and as the country came out of lockdown last summer (2021), we granted production company Curve Media access to our hospitals and our staff and patients as part of an exciting new documentary series they were making for Channel 4.“

The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals have gotten a lot of positive feedback since appearing on Channel 4 in 2022 with one viewer tweeting: “So proud to be a Geordie, yes I’m bias but they all warm the soul. Hats off to all the NHS workers“.

The Channel 4 show’s cast explored

Each episode of Geordie Hospital features different members of staff. All kinds of staff members are included in the show’s cast such as plastic surgeons and orthopaedic trauma surgeons. Episodes 1 and 2 of the show feature the following staff members:

Mr Colin Wilson

Mr Emma Simpson

Miss Isma Iqbal

Mr Ian Coulter

Katie Watson and Poppy Jingles

Professor Naeem Soomro

Sean Marshall-Kellie

Rachel Stout

Allan Wood

Mr Dan Saleh

Phil Henman

