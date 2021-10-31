Where is Ghost Hunters 2021 filmed and who is in the cast?











“Is there anybody here?” The Ghost Hunters are calling out to the supernatural in an all-new season of the Discovery show by the same name.

There’s no better time of year to try and track down all things paranormal than at Halloween. The team of Ghost Hunters say that the supernatural exists just out of our reach. The team reveal during the eery Discovery trailer: “Sounds, seeing things out of the corner of your eye, a tap on the shoulder, we don’t have the answers but all we can do is ask the questions.”

Screenshot: Ghost Hunters trailer -Discovery

Ghost Hunters is back on Discovery

Ghost Hunters first launched on Discovery all the way back in 2004.

The show aired from 2004 until 2016 and now its been revived for Discovery viewers and launches on Halloween, October 31st, 2021.

Previous series locations have included Illinios and Texas, which saw the TAPS team investigate haunted hospitals, prisons and much more.

Where is Ghost Hunters 2021 filmed?

Although its not confirmed for the entirety of the season, the filming location for two of the Ghost Hunters episodes is Winchester, Virginia.

The area of Winchester has been confirmed for two episodes by The Winchester Star, but exact filming locations haven’t been given away. The report reads: “Winchester and Frederick County officials who assisted the cast and crew during their time in the Northern Shenandoah Valley this summer have been sworn to secrecy and will not reveal where TAPS conducted its ghost hunts.“

Meet this year’s Ghost Hunters

As per the Discovery show’s trailer, “Over 15 years of investigating together has led to this moment“, so viewers can expect big things from Ghost Hunters in 2021.

As per the Winchester Star, the founding members of The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS), Jason Hawes and Grant Wilson, will appear on the series.

As well as Jason and Grant, the trailer reveals that Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Sharon Debenedetti are also ghost hunting on the show.

