Where is Hoda Kotb from The Today Show and will she return?











NBC’s Today Show has been running since 1952. Over the years, the show has featured a variety of presenters. Past news anchors have included Matt Lauer and Katie Couric. However, the former was replaced in 2018 by Hoda Kotb. Savannah Guthrie and Hoda presented The Today Show together.

In 2021, it appears that Hoda Kotb is absent from her presenting role on The Today Show alongside Jenna Bush Hager on ‘TODAY with Hoda & Jenna’. So, let’s find out more about where Hoda is and whether she’ll be back on the NBC show.

Who is Hoda Kotb?

Hoda Kotb is an American TV journalist who has worked on NBC’s Today Show for over three years in 2021.

She was born in Oklamhoma in 1964 and is 57 years old.

Hoda has been in a relationship with Joel Schiffman since 2013 and the pair got engaged in 2019. Together they have two children, Haley Joy, who was adopted in 2017 and Hope Catherine, who was adopted in 2019.

Where is Hoda Kotb from The Today Show?

Hoda and Jenna usually present the Today morning show on weekdays, but on Monday, December 6th, Hoda was nowhere to be seen.

TV presenter Michelle Buteau, 44, stood in for Hoda during Monday and Tuesdays episodes.

On Wednesday, December 8th, it appears from the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Instagram page that Willie Geist is standing in for Hoda. Willie is usually a SundayTODAY host, but is adding some more presenting duties to his schedule this December.

Will Hoda return to the NBC show?

It’s currently unconfirmed why Hoda isn’t on The Today Show with Jenna.

However, it could be possible that she’s taking some time out to spend it with her family.

There’s currently no reason to believe that Hoda has left the NBC show entirely, so we can assume that she will return at some point.

Hoda took to Instagram on December 4th to share a post that read: “Cherish the people that check up on you“, so there may be reason to think that Hoda is going through a difficult time. However, she has been attending to her reporting duties as recently as December 2nd as per her IG page, so viewers should look out to see Hoda return soon.

