Jarrod has moved on to new girlfriend after Storage Wars exit













Storage Wars is back for a brand new season in 2022 and fans are wondering which cast members are returning and who is gone for good from the A&E show. The series, which sees people bid on the contents of abandoned storage lockers, first kicked off in 2010 and over 10 years later, it’s still going strong.

The Storage Wars cast is made up of main buyers and recurring buyers, many of which have appeared on the show for consecutive seasons. However, as season 14 premiered on March 8th fans are asking where Brandi Passante’s ex, Jarrod Schulz, is on Storage Wars in 2022.

Where is Jarrod on Storage Wars?

Jarrod Schulz is no longer a cast member on Storage Wars in 2022.

He and his former partner, Brandi Passante, appeared on the show together from seasons 1 to 13 and they also had their own spin-off series Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job.

Brandi and Jarrod split during the filming of season 12 but continued working together on the show for season 13. However, Jarrod is now no longer appearing on the A&E show and Brandi has carried on as a Storage Wars cast member.

Jarrod has moved on with a new girlfriend

As well as being reality TV co-stars, Jarrod and Brandi had two children together. However, following the couples’ split in 2018 and Jarrod’s departure from Storage Wars, he’s now moved on with a new girlfriend.

In an Instagram post from June 2021, Jarrod can be seen posing for a photo alongside a brunette woman named Rochel Beckman.

Rochel Beckman is tagged in Jarrod’s post which is captioned: “Having a great time @lakearrowheadresortandspa thanks for a relaxing weekend“.

Exploring Jarrod’s life after Storage Wars

Since Jarrod’s departure from Storage Wars in season 13, he hasn’t been particularly active on social media, despite having over 60K followers on Instagram @jarrodschulz.

He has around 114K followers on Twitter, too, but hasn’t posted since 2017.

The website link in his social media bios to his clothing brand, Outlaw Apparel, is also currently unavailable.

Jarrod became the owner of Rush Bar and Grill in Lake Forest, California back in 2019 and he was still posting promo for his eatery in 2021 on Instagram.

Brandi Passante is a little more active on Instagram posting promotional clips for Storage Wars in 2022 as well as updates on her life @brandipassante. She has 358K followers on Instagram.

I really like this new season of #StorageWars. Jew my favorites are still on: Brandy, with or without Jared, and Ivy. I just wish Darrell sheets was on more frequently. And I love the new buyers also. — Wizardwayne (@Wizardwayne) March 9, 2022

