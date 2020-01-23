Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Channel 4 is always here to bring some of the most quirky shows to our screens.

And quirky is just one way to describe Tattoo Fixers which first kicked off on the channel in 2015.

Tonnes of UK residents seem to get themselves inked on a whim, while drunk or abroad – or all three combined. And who are the heroes that sort the weird and wonderful tattoo mistakes out? The Tattoo Fixers, of course!

Tattoo Fixers: Extreme is onto its sixth series in 2020. But the series looks to be lacking someone who some viewers argue ‘made the show’.

Where is Jay from Tattoo Fixers? What does he do now?

Jay Hutton was one of the original tattoo artists on Tattoo Fixers when it first launched in 2015. He appeared in series 1-4 but left the show in March 2018.

According to The Daily Star, on leaving the E4 show, Jay said: “I’ve been on the show from the very beginning and it’s been amazing. I’ve met some great people and made friends for life.”

He also took to Instagram to thank and say goodbye (for now) to his fans.

Since leaving the show, it looks like Jay’s been back in contact with his first-ever employer – McDonald’s. He teamed up with the fast-food chain and wrote in an Insta post: “So many of the skills it took to set up my own business I actually learnt at my first job.”

What does he do now?

By the looks of Jay’s Insta feed, he’s still tattooing. Follow Jay @jayhuttontat2 to stay up to date with everything he gets up to.

Jay has his own tattoo parlour, Adrenaline Tattoo Studio, which is based in Ellesmere Port, England.

The talented artist is married and is ‘dad’ to a furbaby, a Shar Pei dog!

