Ali Wentworth steps in for Kelly Ripa on LIVE after positive Covid-19 test













Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa are co-hosts of their weekday morning show LIVE with Kelly and Ryan. The presenting duo have had their own show since 2017 and bring viewers the latest at 9 AM ET. In May 2022, American Idol host, Ryan, has been left without his regular co-host.

So, where is Kelly Ripa today? Let’s find out more about what happened to Kelly Ripa and who is replacing her during her time off LIVE with Kelly and Ryan in 2022.

Who is Kelly from LIVE with Kelly and Ryan?

Kelly Ripa is a 51-year-old TV host, actress, dancer and TV producer.

Her career in TV first kicked off in 1986 when she was featured as a dancer on Dancin’ On Air. In 2001, she first joined Live! alongside Regis Philbin.

For the past 21 years, she’s been presenting the show, either with a co-host, or alone, and in 2017, Ryan Seacrest joined Kelly on the talk show.

Where is Kelly Ripa today?

Live! viewers are very much accustomed to seeing Kelly Ripa on their screens Monday to Friday at 9 AM ET. However, May 10th saw Ryan Seacrest presenting the show with a different co-host.

Kelly has been absent from presenting duties due to testing positive for Covid-19.

She took to Instagram Stories to share that she’d tested positive over the Mother’s Day weekend.

The week commencing May 9th sees Kelly taking some time out to quarantine. As per PEOPLE, Kelly wrote on IG Stories: “I am taking all necessary precautions and looking forward to returning to normal life as soon as the standard quarantine time is over.“

Who is filling in for Kelly Ripa?

Kelly Ripa wrote on Instagram that the Live! show that aired on Monday, May 9th was prerecorded.

As per the Live! With Kelly and Ryan Twitter page, Ali Wentworth is stepping in for Kelly while she’s got Covid-19.

Actress and comedian Ali Wentworth is married to ABC news anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Ali has an Instagram following of almost 300K on Instagram @therealaliwentworth.

Happy Monday! @AliEWentworth is filling in for Kelly today as we head to our Virtual Road Trip in #NewOrleans! pic.twitter.com/Jfp4H3zzx9 — LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) May 10, 2022

