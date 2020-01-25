Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Reality TV almost always has its quirks and hilarious – and sometimes bizarre – moments. But 2020 brings us a new show in the UK that blows anything else out of the water in terms of its wackiness.

The Masked Singer has been a hit all over the world and now the show has hit UK channel ITV in January 2020.

Episode 1 of the singing show aired on Saturday, January 4th at 7 pm. And for anyone wondering what on earth is going on – yes, the basis of the show is for the celebrity panel to guess which celebrity is hidden under a huge head-to-toe costume singing a song – what’s weird about that?

Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong looks to have gone walkabouts. So, where is he?

Where is Ken Jeong?

In an Instagram post by The Masked Singer, it was revealed prior to the show airing that Ken wouldn’t be present.

The reason for his absence was due to commitments in Hollywood. We can only imagine that the world-famous actor has his fair share of duties to attend to across the pond!

It’s unknown which project it is that Ken is missing the ITV show for, but he did send a pretty good replacement to make up for him not being there.

By the looks of things, Ken won’t be back for a couple of weeks with more guest judges appearing on the show for episode 6 (February 1st), too.

INTERESTING: The Masked Singer UK spoilers and theories: Fox, Queen Bee and Unicorn!

Who is Ken’s replacement?

Thankfully comedy genius Ken sent in a great person in his place.

American singer Donny Osmond was sent in to fill Ken’s shoes.

In his video message Ken said: “I’ve sent you someone who placed second in the US Masked Singer, he’s a living legend and my best friend. You better take care of my little boy.”

Donny, 62, was ‘The Peacock’ on The Masked Singer in the US. In an Instagram video, Donny said: “In fact, I was the very first singer on The Masked Singer back in the US. And I’m also the first person to be a contestant and now on the panel.”

OOH LA LA: What is Joel Dommett’s height? Fans swoon over The Masked Singer host!

WATCH THE MASKED SINGER FROM SATURDAY JANUARY 4TH AT 7 PM ON ITV.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK