Where is Killer Camp filmed? Camp Pleasant location is not where you’d expect!

In the run-up to Halloween 2019, ITV brings us a brand new and terrifying series.

Killer Camp combines reality TV with sheer horror and airs from Sunday 27th October at 9 pm on ITV2.

Eleven strangers plan to spend the summer together, excited to meet new people and try something new. However, there’s a huge twist in their reality TV experience that none of them were expecting.

The contestants have jumped off the camp bus and made themselves at home for their summer of fun. But, where is Killer Camp filmed?

The Camp Pleasant set-up with its pristine lake, lush grass and dense woodland looks like the ideal place to spend a summer. But once the show’s twist is revealed, it would be unlikely that anyone would want to stay there.

The backdrop for the ITV show isn’t in England, it was filmed in Lithuania.

There were some issues with filming abroad. Speaking to Broadcast Now, series director Mike Parker said: “Filming the murders under the cover of darkness, and being near summer solstice in Lithuania, meant we would only have six hours of darkness to film before sunrise.”

Killer Camp: Cast

The show kicked off with eleven contestants unknowingly entering Killer Camp.

Minutes into the show everything changed for the cast as we were introduced to Camp Handyman Bruce.

Killer Camp started off with Sian, Nurry, Sam, Holly, Rosie, Carl, Jacques, Rob, Eleanor, Feargal and Warren in the cast.

Who is the show’s presenter?

Scarily enthusiastic Camp Counsellor Bobby is on hand during the show and leads the group activities each episode.

Bobby Mair is a comedian who originally hails from Canada but now lives in London.

The 33-year-old is married to fellow comedian Harriet Kemsley.

