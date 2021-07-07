TLC: Where is Little People, Big World filmed? Roloff Farms location revealed!











Little People, Big World is back in 2021 for its 22nd series! The TLC show focuses on parents Amy and Matt Roloff and their family. From the couple’s divorce to new arrivals, all kinds of family drama plays out during the show.

The Roloff family rose to fame in 2006 on their TV show Little People, Big World. Today, Amy and Matt have become pretty famous and have around 1m followers each on Instagram.

Screenshot: Chris Plans to Propose to Amy! | Little People, Big World, TLC YouTube

Where is Little People, Big World filmed?

The Little People, Big World filming location is on the Roloff Farm in the community of Helvetia, Oregon.

The farm is located around 30 miles west of Portland, Oregon, and slightly north of the town of Hillsboro, Oregon.

It’s set on 34 acres of land and between Matt and Amy, over the years, they’ve transformed the farm “into an over 100-acre agritainment extravaganza” as per the Roloff Farms website.

Read More: What is Matt Roloff’s net worth? TV star’s career explored

Who is keeping the Roloff Farm?

After Matt and Amy Roloff divorced in 2016, it was unclear what would happen with the pumpkin farm that they’d shared for many years.

As per Distractify, Zach Roloff spoke of potentially buying the farm and keeping it going with his wife, Tori. However, the farm belongs to dad of the family Matt in 2021.

Amy sold her half of the farm to Matt in April 2019 for a reported $667,000 as per Showbiz Cheatsheet.

Sneak Peek: Little People Big World BridTV 2837 Sneak Peek: Little People Big World 810088 810088 center 22403

Little People, Big World cast explored

Given the changes within the Roloff family over the years, some viewers may wonder who is returning each season and who won’t be back on the TLC show.

Matt and Amy both moved on with new partners, Caryn Chandler and Chirs Marek respectively, and both couples appear on the show.

Only one of the Roloff children remains on the show – Zach. He and his wife, Tori, and their two children, Jackson and Lilah, star in season 22.

The other Roloff family members including Jeremy, Molly, Jacob no longer appear on the TLC show. Jeremy and his wife, Audrey, still live in the same area of Oregan, though.

Follow Zach Roloff on Instagram @zroloff07 with 966k followers.

Little People, Big World: Are Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler engaged?

WATCH LITTLE PEOPLE BIG WORLD ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK