Everyone’s favourite dating show is back in 2020 to not only dominate the TV over the Summer but the Winter now, too.

Love Island has been airing each year since 2015 and is a huge hit with viewers. The ITV show has become something of a staple – as has its spin-off show Aftersun.

Caroline Flack had been presenting across the board for Love Island until 2020 and now there’s a new host in her place.

So, what’s changed on Aftersun for series 6? Where is Love Island Aftersun filmed in 2020?

Where is Love Island Aftersun filmed 2020?

Although there have been some major changes to series 6 of Love Island, it looks like the Aftersun show has stayed pretty much the same.

The Love Island follow-up show is filmed in London’s BT Studios. The address is listed as BT Studios, London, E20 3BS.

To be a part of the Aftersun audience you can bag yourself tickets by registering your interest online with Applause Store.

Who is the Love Island Aftersun presenter?

One of the main changes to Love Island and Aftersun in 2020 is the fact that Caroline Flack is no longer hosting the show.

However, Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore has taken her place. And Laura’s gained a fair deal of praise since taking over from the Flack.

Aftersun sees Laura catch up with recently dumped Islanders, chat to a panel of celebrity guests and share unseen villa footage. She’ll also give us breaking villa news and get all the inside information from the couples’ friends and family!

When is Aftersun on?

In the Caroline Flack days of Love Island Aftersun used to air on a Sunday. However, things have had a change-up for the Winter series.

Aftersun airs live from London on ITV2 on Monday nights at 10 pm.

If you miss an episode of Love Island, Love Island: Aftersun or Love Island: Unseen Bits, then head over to the ITV Hub now where you can catch up for free.

