Cue the trademark music, Iain Stirling’s familiar voice and a load of annoyingly good-looking twenty-somethings and what have you got? Love Island of course!

There’s so much that goes on during Love Island that the drama spills over into its extra show – Love Island: Aftersun!

Caroline Flack and the show’s guests are always looking sunkissed and beach-ready.

So, where is Love Island: Aftersun filmed?

As they say, “when you need some more Love Island, slap on some Aftersun!”

And that’s just what everybody’s been doing since episode 1 aired on ITV2 on Jun 9th.

Although the show looks as though it could be filmed just next to the Love Island villa in Spain, the show is actually recorded in London.

Specifically, Aftersun is recorded in BBC’s Elstree Studios in WD6.

Where is the Love Island villa located?

The 2019 Love Island villa is located in Spain.

Specifically, it’s on the East side of the island of Majorca.

The villa has been redecorated for 2019 and is looking fresher than ever.

The Islanders have still got all the same necessities as usual including a pool, a firepit and a hideaway.

What happens on Love Island: Aftersun?

Love Island’s Aftersun show is pretty much a solid hour of gossiping about the dating show and everyone on it.

Caroline gets to the nitty-gritty of what ex-Islanders think of the current cast while the celeb guests give their opinion on the show’s antics.

Episode 1 of Aftersun saw comedian Joel Dommett demonstrate ‘The Eagle’ on Jack Fincham!

Love Island: Aftersun guests

The Aftersun show features different guests each week.

This normally includes anyone from Islanders who’ve been booted out the villa to comedians and ex-Islanders. Fans particularly enjoyed the episode where recently evicted Yewande Biala was joined by Arabella Chi, who stole her man (Danny Williams) during a tense recoupling on the show.

The first episode of 2019 saw Callum Macleod, Joel Dommett, Jack Fincham and AJ Odudu join Caroline Flack on the show.

Remaining episodes will continue to include ex-Islanders as well as family members to those left on the show.

