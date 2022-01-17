Where is Mike Husers, AKA ‘the floor guy’, on Home Town?











HGTV’s Home Town has been airing since 2016. The show sees husband and wife duo Ben and Erin Napier put their design and renovation skills to good use and transform many peoples’ homes in Mississippi. As well as Ben and Erin, there are many more contractors and cast member who make the home renovations come to life on Home Town.

In 2022, many Home Town viewers are wondering where Mike ‘the floor guy’ is. So, let’s find out more about Mike Husers, including his career, family and what he’s up to now.

Who is Mike Husers?

Mike ‘the floor guy’ is actually called Mike Husers and he’s an OG in the world of home improvement.

He’s the owner of GM Hardwood Floors which is a family business of over 20 years that specialises in hardwood flooring.

Mike, like Erin and Ben, is native to Laurel, Mississippi and was a cast member on Home Town, bringing peoples’ hardwood floors back to life.

Where is Mike ‘the floor guy’?

Judging by Twitter, Mike was a huge fan favourite on Home Town. Many fans Tweeted their love for him, so as he’s appeared less and less on the show, many have begun to ask where Mike is.

It seems that Mike was a regular face on Home Town up until around a year ago and a Go Fund Me page, created by Erin, may explain his absence from the show.

Erin wrote in the page’s description that Mike had an upcoming surgery for a hip injury which was caused by crouching and sanding for years: “Walking and working are becoming increasingly difficult so let’s show Mike we love him and make his surgery cost and the 8 week recovery away from work“.

As per the fundraising page, just over $19,000 was raised for Mike’s surgery.

An update on Mike in 2022

Although Mike doesn’t appear as much on Home Town as he has done in the past, he may show up on the HGTV series again in the future. Judging by his Instagram page, he’s taking some time out in 2022 for “A little R&R” and he looks to be spending lots of time with his wife.

Some Facebook users also commented on Mike’s new profile picture in January 2022 to ask how he was and Mike replied: “doing good“.

Given that Mike has said he’s “doing good” in 2022 and the fact that it appears his flooring company is still up and running we can assume that all is well for the floor guy. We could assume that Mike took some time out from Home Town for his hip surgery and hasn’t decided to make a return just yet.

