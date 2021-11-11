Where is Moonshiners Master Distiller filmed and who are the judges?











Moonshiners is a Discovery show that takes a look at the unique lives of people who spend their lives making moonshine for a living. Since the show has been airing since 2011, it’s no wonder that the long-running cast members have become reality TV stars in their own right.

Due to Moonshiners’ success, the show has multiple spin-offs including Smoke Ring, Whiskey Business and Master Distiller. Let’s find out more about where Moonshiners Master Distiller is filmed.

What is Master Distiller about?

Moonshiners Master Distiller is a spin-off competition series of Discovery’s Moonshiners.

The show first launched in 2020 and is onto its third season in 2021. Season 3 launched on October 31st, 2021.

Each week, three competitors go head to head and have to make a specific type of spirit for the judges. All kinds of drinks are featured on the show including moonshine, whiskey, rum, gin, brandy, mezcal and much more.

Whoever creates the best spirit for the brief bags themselves the title of ‘Master Distiller’.

Where is Moonshiners Master Distiller filmed?

While the original Moonshiners show is filmed in the Appalachian Mountains, Moonshiners Master Distiller is filmed in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

The location of Gatlinburg, Tennessee is home to some distilleries including Sugarlands Distilling Company, Ole Smoky Moonshine, Thunder Road Moonshiners and Tennessee Shine Company – Gatlinburg.

Moonshiners features people from Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The Master Distiller contest features contestants from all over the USA. As per Discovery: “The champion of each episode will receive a limited release of their winning recipe through Sugarlands Distilling Co.“

Meet the Moonshiners Master Distiller judges

Tim Smith, Eric ‘Digger’ Manes and Mark Ramsay are the three judges on Moonshiners Master Distiller each week.

The three judges are all long-time cast members on the original Moonshiners show.

Moonshiner Tim has appeared on the Discovery show since season 1 in 2011, Mark joined the cast in season 2 and Digger a little later in season 4.

