Where is MTV's Double Shot at Love season 3 filmed?











Double Shot at Love season three is underway, as Vinny Guadagnino goes on several dates to find his match in a certain location.

Following Jersey Shore co-star Pauly D’s success in finding love with Nikki Hall on the first season of the MTV show, Vinny is now on the search.

From Kayla Penoli to Peyton Freestone, there’s a whole line-up of ladies hoping to win the reality star over – but where exactly do they film?

Vinny has gone on a series of dates in idyllic locations, which has left viewers wondering exactly where they shoot the dating show.

Double Shot at Love S3: Location

Ever wondered what that gorgeous backdrop on the third season is? Well, it was filmed at ADERO hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Vinny, Pauly D and Nikki Hall flew to the country in May to film the season.

The resort opened its doors to the public on May 14th, which left Vinny and the ladies plenty of time to film ahead of its September release.

Speculation surrounding where the cast were filming came when Maria Elizondo‘s Instagram story matched the hotel room pictures.

Several cast members allegedly made up stories about where they were, to divert any rumors about where the filming location really is.

I’m watching the first half of a Double Shot at Love until The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon starts. I recorded the show. I guess, they filmed it in Scottsdale here in AZ at the Adero Hotel. #DoubleShotatLove — Danielle (@Ansels_Gal) September 17, 2021

Season 3 hotel location explored

ADERO Scottsdale is a hotel resort sits high above the Sonoran Desert.

It has 177 spacious rooms -including 16 oversized suites – with a private balcony for guests to look out at the incredible views.

Per night, the hotel charges around $559, and can go up to just over $900 for a terrace suite, which is likely what the cast members are staying in.

Completely perfect for the romantic location, the hotel has a fitness club, desert-inspired adventure spa, farm-to-table cuisine, and a poolside oasis.

The hotel also has on-site trailheads for hikes and mountain biking, access to the neighboring Sunridge Canyon Golf Club – and nightly stargazing!

It’s no wonder Vinny chose this location for Double Shot at Love season 3, as it really does make the ideal place for several dinner dates.

Where was seasons 1 and 2 filmed?

Seasons one and two were filmed in Las Vegas, where they worked at Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub and lived in a suite at The Linq.

Six season one stars, plus three new boys, lived together for the second season, likely filmed at the same time as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The Linq has much cheaper rooms than this year’s location, at a charge of around $197 per night. So, the budget may have gone up!

