Crazy Delicious is – as the name suggests – a crazy new cooking show to Channel 4 in 2020.

The show is hosted by comedian Jayde Adams and features three top chefs as ‘Food Gods’ – AKA judges.

Heston Blumenthal, Carla Hall and Niklas Ekstedt take on the challenge of trying out the extremely inventive foods created on Crazy Delicious.

Almost everything on the Crazy Delicious set is edible, so if you see host Jayde snacking on ornaments of cupids don’t be too alarmed.

There are over 100 types of fruit, vegetables and herbs planted on the set. Contestants of the show get to forage during their episode for a variety of ingredients.

So, where is Niklas Ekstedt’s restaurant? How much does it cost to eat there?

Who is Niklas?

Niklas Ekstedt is a top Swedish chef and restaurant owner. Now, 41, he was born on November 28th, 1978 in Järpen.

After attending cooking school, Racklöfska, in Sweden, it wasn’t long before Niklas moved internationally for his culinary career. He worked in Chicago under Charles Trotter in his early twenties and opened his first restaurant at just 21 years old.

Niklas Ekstedt – restaurants

His first restaurant, ‘Niklas’, was based in Helsingborg. He then opened his second restaurant in 2003, called ‘Niklas i Viken’.

Most recently, he opened ‘Ekstedt’ in 2011, the concept restaurant for which Niklas is best-known.

At ‘Ekstedt’, Niklas cooks exclusively over an open fire, a practice which put his name on the culinary map and became quickly popularised.

Ekstedt restaurant

Cod, Scallops, Celeriac and Langoustine are just some of the ingredients on the Ekstedt menu.

It’s rated number 27 out of 2845 restaurants in Stockholm and has been awarded four and a half stars out of five on Trip Advisor.

If you’re wanting to visit the restaurant its located 0.6 miles from Stockholm Canals – 17 Humlegaardsgatan, Stockholm 114 46, Sweden – is the address.

Price-wise, the restaurant gets four ‘£’ on Trip Advisor. However, there doesn’t seem to be an exact price list available online.

