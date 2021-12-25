









There’s nothing more festive than a spot of baking at Christmastime and The Great British Bake Off is back on Christmas Day with a special episode featuring some of the cast members of It’s A Sin. The white tent is likely to be filled with all kinds of festive-themed bakes, plus some spangly-looking outfit choices from the show’s judges and hosts – Matt Lucas, Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood and Noel Fielding.

Of course, Noel Fielding’s jumpers are pretty eye-catching all year round, but for the GBBO Christmas episode, he’s wearing a particularly special garment. So, let’s find out more about Noel’s Christmas jumper!

Where is Noel Fielding’s 2021 GBBO Christmas jumper from?

Noel’s Christmas jumper, as seen on the Great British Bake Off Christmas special, is actually his own creation.

Noel created a series of artworks made about David Bowie and judging by his outfit on GBBO, he’s had his artwork made into a jumper.

His jumper reads: “I Was More Upset Than You When Bowie Died” which is the same sentence that appears on the rest of his artwork in the collection.

Can you buy Noel’s jumper?

Although Noel provides links from his Instagram page to his artwork website, for people to purchase his pieces, it doesn’t seem that his jumper is one of the available items to buy at the time of writing.

Noel often updates his IG followers when new prints or pieces are made available and his jumper hasn’t made it to the grid yet.

It’s possible that Noel’s jumper is a one-off creation and that he won’t be having them made in mass for everyone. His artwork seems to be made up of one-off unique creations.

Noel’s artwork explored

Judging by Noel’s LinkTree page, he mainly sells prints online. He also has his work for sale in the Saatchi and Jealous galleries.

An oil painting created by Noel called ‘Paper Plate Face Rides Again’ is for sale on his website of £11,000!

Check out Noel’s artwork on his Instagram page where he has 1.2m followers @noel_fielding.

