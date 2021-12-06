Where is Noel on The Great British Baking Show Holidays 2021?











“Wow, Noel, your makeup is amazing. You look just like that guy from Extra Slice” – The Great British Baking Show 2021 kicked off with Matt Lucas cracking jokes at Tom Allen, along with Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in a fake sleigh. Right from the off of episode 1, it was made clear that Noel Fielding wasn’t going to appear.

The regular GBBO cast members are on the show in 2021 along with contestants, Rosie Brandreth-Poynter, Jamie Finn, James Hillery and Ruby Bhogal. So, where is Noel on The Great British Baking Show 2021 and will he return to the festive Netflix series?

Tom Allen appears on The Great British Baking Show 2021

The Great British Baking Show 2021 kicked off on December 3rd and featured Tom Allen and Matt Lucas as hosts.

Tom usually presents GBBO’s Extra Slice show but has appeared on this year’s Christmas special in place of Noel Fielding.

Addressing Noel’s absence, Tom said: “As you know, Christmas is all about a child being born and Noel has just become a father again, so I am here in his place.”

Where is Noel on The Great British Baking Show 2021?

Noel couldn’t appear on The Great British Baking Show: Holidays episode 1 due to his wife having their second child.

He has a long term partner named Lliana Bird and together they have two daughters named Dali and Iggy.

Dali was born in 2018 while Iggy arrived in 2020.

Will Noel Fielding appear on GBBS Holidays?

Yes, although Noel isn’t appearing on The Great British Baking Show: Holidays episode 1, he will be hosting episode 2.

Matt Lucas and Noel can be seen presenting the ‘New Year’ episode of the show which features former Bake Off stars Henry, Nancy, Rahul and Helena.

Noel is hard to miss in the New Year special as he dons yet another eye-catching shirt during the episode. The presenter and comedian only appears in one of this year’s episodes, however, Noel is sure to grace the tent for the hour-long special.

