Where is Prank Encounters filmed? Spooky Netflix series location explored











Where is Prank Encounters filmed? That’s what many viewers of the show are wondering in 2021. Prank Encounters is back for a second series and the Netflix show was aptly released on April Fool’s Day.

Featuring Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo, Prank Encounters is almost a Punk’d, American Horror Story fusion that will have viewers jumping out of their skin and giggling uncontrollably in equal measure.

Let’s take a look at where the Netflix show is filmed, the cast and what to expect from season 2.

Screenshot: Prank Encounters season 2 – Netflix

Where is Prank Encounters filmed?

Prank Encounters was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia in the USA.

As per the show’s casting company’s Covid testing dates form, filming for Prank Encounters took place in the postcode area of 30309. This covers the areas of Midtown, Ansley Park, Sherwood Forest, Ardmore, Colonial Homes, Brookwood Hills and Piedmont Heights.

Prank Encounters is filmed within a mansion, as well as outside, however, the exact location of the house is currently unknown.

Who are the Prank Encounters actors?

There are multiple cast members involved in the creation of Prank Encounters.

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo leaves behind the role of Dustin Henderson and simply plays himself in the Netflix series. Gaten appearing on the show is often a sure sign for the poor people being pranked that they’ve been set up.

Henry Dittman has played Dr. Ritter in eight episodes of the show according to IMDb.

Mary Gallagher AKA ‘Becky’ has appeared in six episodes. Kerri J. Baldwin plays Carmen, Sven Holmberg plays Daniel and Julian Gant plays Burt.

David Storrs also plays various characters over the two series of the show. Other cast members include Jack Crawford, Peter Giles and Olivia DeLaurentis.

Prank Encounters season 2

Prank Encounters season 2 dropped onto Netflix on Thursday, April 1st 2021.

Season 2 is made up of seven episodes and, by the looks of Twitter, things have got off to a flying start in 2021 for the show.

Many people took to Twitter to share their enjoyment at watching the people on the show squirm as they’re pranked: “On S2E03 the guy thought “Nope, I’m out” and made a run for it.“

Another said: “Season 2 Episode 4 has be WEAK Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy. Lorenzo is truly something else lol“.

