Where is Project Runway filmed in 2021? Bravo show locations explored

Swapping up former hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn for designer Christian Sirano, season 19 returns with judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth in tow. So, where is Project Runway filmed in 2021? Let’s find out more.

Screenshot: Bravo’s Project Runway Season 19 Kicks Off with a Colorful Twist

Project Runway season 19 explored

As of October 14th, 2021, Project Runway season 19 was underway.

The contestants filled the workroom after getting all the things they need from Mood and they began designing their hearts out.

Although she’s not returning as a host alongside Christian, Karlie Kloss will make some appearances during the 2021 series.

Where is Project Runway filmed in 2021?

Project Runway is filmed in New York. Since its inception, New York has always been the home of Project Runway, although season 6 saw the show move to Los Angeles.

Besides season 6, Project Runway has always been filmed in New York and the finalists of each series present their collections at the iconic New York Fashion Week.

Project Runway’s filming location

Any Project Runway fans will remember how the workroom used to be located at Parson’s School of Design, however, the show had to move due to changes with the building as per Reality Blurred in 2015.

The report added that “the show moved to GUM Studios in Long Island City, which is near the Queens Midtown Tunnel.“

The show’s executive producer said that the contestants still visit Mood during the seasons and that: “The move did not affect production. Most of the time spent on the show is in the workroom and that never changed.“

Although the show moved to GUM Studios previously, some Reddit users suggested that the more recent seasons of the show were filmed at HITN studios as they could see the Williamsburg Bridge.

Goldderby reported that runway shows will be held at Lincoln Center and Rockefeller Center in 2021. The Maybelline makeup studio and Tresemme hair salon are also featured during season 19.

