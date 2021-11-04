









Drew and Jonathan Scott are The Property Brothers. The siblings have been finding and renovating homes together for many years. The HGTV show first launched in 2011 and since then, tonnes of peoples’ homes have been made over.

Property Brothers: Forever Home sees the brothers on a slightly different mission than normal. They’re renovating peoples’ houses and turning them into their ‘forever home’ where they’ll settle for good. Of course, if a home needs to provide its owners with a lifetime of enjoyment, some alterations may need to be made. That’s where Drew and Jonathan come in and renovate it into a space that dreams are made of…

Let’s find out more about where Property Brothers Forever Home 2021 is filmed.

Property Brothers: Forever Home in 2021

Property Brothers has been running for six seasons in 2021. The brothers’ Forever Home spin-off has been running since 2019 as per IMDb.

Viewers can tune in to HGTV on Wednesdays at 8/7 c to catch new episodes of Property Brothers: Forever Home.

As per HGTV, the difference between this show and Property Brothers shows that have come before is that the focus isn’t on renovating a property to sell it: “These aren’t clients looking to flip their property. Rather, they regard their home as “the one” where they can put down roots and happily spend their lives.”

Where is Property Brothers Forever Home 2021 filmed?

Property Brothers Forever Home season 5 was filmed in and around Los Angeles as per Distractify.

Previous seasons of the show have been filmed in various locations across America. Season 1 saw the brothers renovate a Las Vegas home. Distractify writes that season 4 was filmed in Canada.

How do you qualify for Property Brothers Forever Home?

By the looks of the casting call for Property Brothers Forever Home, the next season of the show will likely be based in LA, too.

The HGTV casting call eligibility reads that applicants must: “Currently own a home in the Los Angeles area and surrounding neighborhood” and “Be prepared for filming and the start of your renovation as early as January 2022.“

Applicants must also want the home they’re living in to be their ‘forever home’, have a renovation/design budget of at least $120,000 ready to go and “Be willing to move out of your house for the duration of the renovation/shoot.“

