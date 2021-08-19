Where is Ready To Mingle filmed? ITV dating show’s UK location revealed











ITV is renowned for its entertaining dating series including Secret Crush, Love Island and Dinner Date. Ready To Mingle is a brand new show to the channel which provides a different concept when it comes to dating!

The show’s cast includes 12 men and one woman. Of the 12 guys, some are singletons looking for love and others are actually in relationships and only on the show to bag themselves a £25,000 cash prize. It’s up to the show’s leading lady to work out who’s fibbing and who’s there for romance…

Where is Ready To Mingle filmed?

While many dating series take place abroad, Ready To Mingle was filmed in the UK.

Some of the shots from the Ready To Mingle trailer show off the Devonshire coastline, so it could be mistaken for a more tropical location.

The show’s filming took place along the south coast in the seaside town of Torquay, Devon.

Inside the Ready To Mingle filming location

Ready To Mingle was filmed in Torquay, Devon. But, more specifically, the show was shot within Bay View House – a £3.5m house situated on the coast.

Devon Live writes that Bay View House “not only has one of the best views in Britain, but it is also well-hidden from prying eyes, on a hillside above the South West Coast Path and beside an RSPB nature reserve.”

The house offers panoramic sea views and sprawls over 5250 sq ft of flexible living space and features a 534 sq ft terrace as per John Couch.

Who hosts Ready To Mingle?

The 13 lucky cast members got to reside in a mansion worth over three million pounds filming for the show.

And the show’s host, comedian Katherine Ryan, also got to enjoy the panoramic sea views. The comedian is 38 years old and hails from Canada, Katherine was heavily pregnant during the filming of the ITV show with her second child, a son named Frederick.

Speaking of the show to ITV, Katherine said: “It’s like nothing we’ve seen before but still with all the drama and dating dilemmas we love to see, and I’ll be there front row as it all unfolds!“

Find Katherine on Instagram @kathbum where she has over 770k followers.

