SAS: Who Dares Wins has returned to Channel 4 for its sixth instalment, with chief instructor Ant Middleton and his band of bad-ass military enforcers laying down the law for a group of civilian volunteers.

The premise of the show follows 25 male and female UK civilians who have decided to put themselves through the ultimate physical and mental challenge by attempting to complete a punishing SAS-style training camp.

Although airing over several weeks on C4, the recruits are only on camp for two weeks. Nevertheless, it’s 14 days of brutal punishment from stabbing mental interrogations to never-ending assault courses

Only one will survive.

Each series is filmed in a different location, with producers on the prowl for regions that are renown for their tough terrain and weather conditions, be it blistering heat or icy chills.

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 has been filmed in a location that you could visit with ease. This one is seriously close to home!

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020: Start date and episode guide

Season 6 of SAS: Who Dares Wins launches on Sunday, January 5th.

It will air on Channel 4 at 9 pm.

Each new episode will air in the same timeslot, with the series lasting for a total of six episodes (ends Sunday, February 9th).

Where is SAS: Who Dares Wins 2020 filmed?

The 2020 series of SAS: Who Dares Wins was filmed in Scotland. Specifically, the DS and recruits are based in a disused steading on the remote island of Raasay, located on the West Coast of Scotland

Dubbed the ‘spiritual home’ of the SAS, instructors Ant, Ollie, Foxy and Billy all completed parts of their military training in Scotland, which is the birthplace of David Stirling, the founder of the SAS.

The team chose Scotland due to its rugged coastline, volatile weather and harsh landscapes, dropping the 25-strong crew onto a remote Scottish island.

A population of just a couple hundred on Raasay was boosted by the 25 recruits although many of them found the testing conditions a gruelling ordeal. Recruit Kirsty said:

The toughest part of the course was the terrain. We were constantly wet from the water challenges and didn’t have much time to dry our clothes or boots so putting on wet clothes in the cold was horrible. The sleep deprivation and being soaking wet and cold all the time was something that started to grind on me as the days went on.

Previous series have set up camp in various spots across the globe, with the 2019 version forcing the contestants to survive two weeks in the Andes Mountains, Chile, where frostbite and altitude sickness were the recruits’ biggest foes.

In complete contrast, the 2018 series was filmed deep into Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, across an unforgiving dusty and humid terrain that stretched 2,500 km.

Meet the recruits and directing staff

You can find out more about the 25 recruits here.

When it comes to the staff in charge at camp SAS: Who Dares Wins, Ant Middleton is the leader of the gang and the one with a rugged black beard and constantly aggressive tone. He likes to shout a lot.

A veteran in military operations not only in the SAS but Parachute Squadron and Royal Marines, the 39-year-old is now a well-known TV personality with his own spin-off shows, such as Extreme Everest, where he recorded his ascent of the highest peak in the world.

Jason Fox, known as Foxy, is also a recognisable face thanks to his work outside of the SAS. He documented the pearls of the drug industry in South America through a Channel 4 documentary named Meet the Drug Lords: Inside the Real Narcos.

Olly and Billy also boast a wealth of military experience while they’re joined by new directing staff member Jay, who spent 10 years in the SAS before leaving in 2019.

Jay will act as the ‘mole’ in the camp, acting as a normal recruit but, in fact, reporting back to Ant and co in an undercover role.

