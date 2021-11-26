Where is Netflix competition School of Chocolate filmed?











Netflix is no stranger to bringing mouth-watering TV shows to our screens. From Street Food to Baking Impossible, there’s no end of titles on the streaming service that showcase peoples’ culinary talents. School of Chocolate is a new Netflix series dropping on the platform on November 26th, 2021.

Thiago, Juan, Amanda and the rest of the contestants are taking part in a once in a lifetime opportunity to work with one of the world’s biggest names in chocolate and win themselves $100,000 USD on Netflix’s School of Chocolate. So, let’s find out more about where the 2021 show is filmed.

What is School of Chocolate about?

Netflix’s School of Chocolate is a culinary competition that features eight pastry chefs who get the chance to learn from Amaury Guichon over the eight-episode series.

The show features contestants Juan, Amanda, Cedrick, Daniel, Mellisa, Thiago, Stephanie and Tyricia.

Amaury’s assistants, Carolyn and Devin, are also on-hand to provide help and guidance during the course

Netflix: Where is School of Chocolate filmed?

The exact filming location for School of Chocolate is currently unconfirmed, however, the show is most likely filmed in Las Vegas, in the USA.

Amaury Guichon has worked all over the world, however, he is now based in Las Vegas.

The Cinemaholic suggests that the show could have been filmed in Los Angeles as the show’s production company, Super Delicious Productions, is based there.

Super Delicious Productions also produced popular shows such as Cupcake, Halloween and Cake Wars.

Amaury is a teacher at The Pastry Academy

Following years of formal training and travelling the globe as a pastry chef and chocolatier, Amaury Guichon has taken his talents to social media and many of his videos have gone viral.

Amaury is also a teacher at The Pastry Academy. Given that his academy is based in Las Vegas, it could be likely that the Netflix show is filmed where his usual masterclasses take place.

Alternatively, the premises seen on the show may have just been used by the production company as suggested by the Cinemaholic.

