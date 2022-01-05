Exploring where Singles Inferno is filmed, can you visit the island?











New Netflix dating series Singles Inferno launched on December 18th. Since its premiere, Singles Inferno has had reality TV fans hooked as the contestants pair up, get pied, and do what they can to get away from Inferno Island to Paradise.

Singles Inferno is another dating series from Netflix, joining the ranks of Love Is Blind and Too Hot To Handle, but there’s more to Singles Inferno than meets the eye. The contestants aren’t allowed to reveal their occupation and job while on Inferno, but they can get to know each other properly once they get to Paradise.

Single’s Inferno | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 7450 Single’s Inferno | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/b39SWaVQUoI/hqdefault.jpg 928909 928909 center 22403

What is Singles Inferno about?

Singles Inferno launched on Netflix in December 2021 and features 12 singletons from Korea who are looking to find love. The singles were left on a deserted island with just the basics to survive.

As well as adjusting to island life, the contestants have opportunities to get to know one another and should they make a mutual connection, they can head over to Paradise, aka a luxury hotel, to spend some quality time together.

Feelings are hurt, surprises are revealed and hearts are opened during the eight-episode Netflix series.

Read More: Meet Cha Hyun-Seung from Singles Inferno on Instagram

Screenshot: Singles Inferno episode 6 – Netflix

Singles Inferno filming location explored

The contestants on Singles Inferno camp out on the beach and they appear to be surrounded by stunning beaches and scenery, there are grassy areas on the island as well as what appear to be mountains in the distance in some shots.

The filming location for Singles Inferno may be Saseungbong-do in South Korea.

The island is quite close to Incheon International Airport and the Paradise Hotel and Resort where the contestants get to stay. During the show, the contestants get a helicopter ride to Paradise, therefore it’s likely that the filming location would be one of these close-by islands.

Screenshot: Google Maps

Can you visit Inferno island?

If Inferno island is Seung Bong-do, then yes, people can visit and it’s actually one of many tourist destinations in the area.

Fans of the show could also visit Paradise if they wanted to, which is actually called Paradise City. Looking at the Paradise City website, it costs around £450 a night to stay there.

See Also: Get to know Singles Inferno newbie Kim Su-Min on Instagram

WATCH SINGLES INFERNO ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK