Hold the buzzer, Sofia Vergara isn’t on America’s Got Talent Extreme













America’s Got Talent has been running since 2006 and over the years many of the show’s judges have been switched up. In 2022, viewers are wondering where Sofia Vergara is on the AGT judging panel.

America’s Got Talent Extreme kicked off its first episode on Monday, February 21st at 8 pm ET. The series has been created for all of the acts which can’t be contained in a regular theatre. The acts appearing on AGT Extreme are bigger and better than ever including firebreathing, motorcycle stunts and much more. So, let’s take a look at where Sofia Vergara is on America’s Got Talent.

Byron Baes | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 8603 Byron Baes | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/h0aDL2QkGtg/hqdefault.jpg 960752 960752 center 22403

Sofia Vergara on AGT

Since season 15, Sofia Vergara has been one of the judges on America’s Got Talent.

In 2020 she took over from Gabrielle Union who was on the judging panel for just one season in 2019.

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum have both been on the panel for the past two years alongside Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell. The show is no stranger to switching up its judging panel but looking at Twitter, Sofia seems to be a fan favourite on AGT.

OMG: AGT Extreme’s 2022 judging panel includes a stunt man and a WWE star

Where is Sofia Vergara on America’s Got Talent?

Since America’s Got Talent Extreme premiered on NBC in February 2022, AGT fans may be wondering where Sofia Vergara is on the judging panel, but the AGT Extreme show has a different panel of judges.

Sofia Vergara is still on the original America’s Got Talent series, just not the Extreme version.

America’s Got Talent season 16 aired from June 1st 2021 and featured Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara as the show’s judges.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,

America’s Got Talent season 17 explored

While fans may be missing Sofia on AGT Extreme in 2022, they won’t have to wait long before the original show is back on air.

America’s Got Talent season 17 is set to air in the summer of 2022 as per Parade.

Sofia Vergara still writes in her Twitter bio: “Colombian, Mother, Wife, Actor, Entepreneur, cake lover and judge on America’s Got Talent“.

NO WAY: 90 Day Fiancé fans send support to Yara, her family and friends in Ukraine

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT EXTREME ON NBC MONDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK