Where is Sweet Life Los Angeles filmed? All about HBO Max series

The Sweet Life Los Angeles trailer serves The Hills vibes and, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, creator of the show, Issa Rae, said that she was a fan of both Vanderpump Rules and The Hills, so these shows may have influenced the new HBO Max series.

Here’s a look at what the show is about, plus where it’s filmed and when it’ll be available to stream on HBO Max.

What is Sweet Life Los Angeles?

Sweet Life Los Angeles is an unscripted series that follows a group of friends who live in South Central LA.

All aged in their twenties, the cast of the show are determined to make a success of themselves. As per the Sweet Life Los Angeles trailer, some believe they’ll be millionaires, some are buying houses and others are building businesses.

As per the TV show’s title, they’re on their way to the ‘sweet life’.

Where is Sweet Life Los Angeles filmed?

Sweet Life Los Angeles is filmed in South Central LA.

The cities within this area of South Central Los Angeles include Compton, Inglewood, Watts, Ladera Heights, Leimert Park and Hawthorne.

One of the show’s cast members, Jerrold Smith II, often geotags his Instagram posts in Los Angeles.

When is the Sweet Life Los Angeles premiere?

Sweet Life Los Angeles premieres on Thursday, August 19th 2021 on HBO Max. HBO Max can be accessed via the provider’s website. For viewers in the UK, a VPN tool is most likely required to get access to HBO Max.

Centred around the real-life group of friends’ personal lives, careers, and what it is to grow up Black in South LA, Sweet Life Los Angeles provides the view of the city through the cast’s eyes.

Speaking to Warner Media, Issa Rae said: “We’re so proud to present a grounded and fun slice of young Black LA life. We hope the HBO Max audience will relate to and fall in love with this group of friends as much as we have.“

WATCH SWEET LIFE LOS ANGELES FROM AUGUST 19TH 2021 ON HBO MAX.

