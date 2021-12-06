Where is The Great British Baking Show 2021 filmed?











The Great British Baking Show: Holidays is back once again, and some viewers have noticed a change in location.

The Great British Baking Show season 4 is now on Netflix. The show welcomes back familiar bakers as they try to take the star baker crown.

The show have had to change their location, but for a good reason. Reality Titbit have explored where the show is filmed now, and why one of the judges were missing from the first episode.

Where is The Great British Baking Show filmed?

The hit Netflix series is filmed at the famous tent at Down Hall Hotel in Essex. The Hotel is one of the most established country house hotels in England.

Although the show has been going since 2010, it has only been filmed at this location since 2020. Before the pandemic, The Great British Baking Show was filmed at Welford Park in Newbury.

Where is Noel Fielding?

Viewers of the show were confused to see Noel Fielding missing from the show. However, you’ll be happy to hear that he hasn’t been fired, he was on paternity leave at the time of filming.

The show was filmed in 2020, shortly after the birth of Noel’s second child Iggy. The Great British Baking Show: Holidays aired in the UK during this time, however the US have had to wait an extra year for this series.

Noel was replaced by Tom Allen for the first episode, and some viewers weren’t happy about this. One Twitter user wrote: “excuse me WHERE is noel fielding in this years holiday special?????????? wtf upset”.

The Great British Baking Show viewers react to the series

After waiting for a whole extra year, the US are happier than ever to welcome The Great British Baking Show back to their screens. Viewers took their excitement to Twitter…

Some fans are dropping everything for the show. One user wrote: “Things to do today but The Great British Baking Show Holidays was just released and so I’m sorry, things, you’ll have to wait”.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays is the comfort show to watch during the holiday season 🥧 — Laura Eismont (@laura_eismont) December 6, 2021

