As we edge closer to the semi-finals round of Celebrity MasterChef 2019 more celebrities will be tossed to the waste bin by judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

Wednesday night’s episode 11 (September 25th) features Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale in EastEnders, Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, former boxing manager and transgender advocate Kellie Maloney and TV weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker.

International DJ Judge Jules was knocked out in the first heat.

The gang will be put through their paces by having to cook identical dishes in teams of two. There’s also a tricky clash of the pans with falafel, tabouleh and flatbreads alongside a show-stopping finale of mass production at The Metropolitan Police Training Academy.

What happens in tonight’s episode 11?

Gregg and John will run the show tonight as they pair up the remaining four contestants to compete against one other with some particularly testing vegetarian dishes.

On Friday night, the judges are joined by former contestants Alexis Conran, Sophie Thompson and the Rev Richard Coles to help them make their final decision on who makes it through to the final.

Each semi-final episode will air on BBC One, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Where is The Metropolitan Police Training Academy?

The Celebrity MasterChef gang will head down to Hendon in North London to help batch cook at the police training academy.

Known as the Peel Centre, The Metropolitan Police Training Academy was redeveloped from 2014-2016 by the Mace group.

It’s a slick and modern 21st century complex with over 100 buildings including a brand new training centre and accommodation facilities.

The project was a £76 million scheme, one of the largest in the history of the Met, and provides flexible training and operational space for more than 2,000 officers and staff.

When is the Celebrity MasterChef final?

The final of Celebrity MasterChef series 14 should air on Friday, October 11th.

Several semi-finals will air in the build-up to the grande finale with various past winners from the show helping judges John and Gregg to crown the 2019 winner.

