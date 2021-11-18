









Real Housewives fans – get ready to get excited – because Peacock original series The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is officially here in 2021!

Combining housewives from different shows such as Beverly Hills, New Jersey and Atlanta, Peacock brings viewers the ultimate in girls holidays with the show. The Ultimate Girls Trip airs on November 18th, 2021. So, let’s find out where the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was filmed and much more.

What is the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip?

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is a cross-over spin-off show which sees housewives from Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise all holiday together.

As many RH fans will know, a lot of the drama on Bravo’s individual shows, such as RHOA or RHONJ, gets cranked up a notch when the ladies go on vacation. So, switching up the cast and sending them away to ‘paradise’? Viewers are in for a treat!

During the RH Ultimate Girls Trip trailer, Kyle Richards can be seen saying to her husband: “They call her the ‘Ramona-coaster’ because she’s all over the place.“

Where is the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip filmed?

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was mostly likely filmed back in the Spring of 2021 as per Distractify.

A favourite holiday destination of many – Turks and Caicos – is the filming location chosen for the Girls Trip.

The sandy beaches and crystal clear seas of Turks and Caicos have been the destination for many celebrities including the Kardashians, Drake, Brad Pitt and tonnes more!

Who is in the Ultimate Girls Trip cast?

The seven women on the Girls Trip, individually, are responsible for a great deal of drama on their respective shows, so throwing them together is likely to be extremely entertaining.

The Girls Trip cast includes the following housewives:

Ramona Singer – The Real Housewives of New York City

Luann de Lesseps – The Real Housewives of New York City

Kenya Moore – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Cynthia Bailey – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Melissa Gorga – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Teresa Guidice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Kyle Richards – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

By the looks of the Ultimate Girls Trip trailer, the women are all ready to have a good time. But, it appears that things get a little more than wild as glasses are smashed, Ramona ‘pees her pants’, Kyle Richards’ husband shows up, Melissa Gorga brings up family feuds, Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore fall out and Ramona Singer and Kenya butt heads… and that’s not even the half of it!

