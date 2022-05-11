Tom Girardi lives in senior living facility as of 2021 while Erika has 'secret admirer'













The Real Housewives shows are often filled with twists and turns but RHOBH star Erika Jayne’s divorce from her husband of 21 years, Tom Girardi, could really take the biscuit when it comes to shocking storylines. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills featured Erika and Tom’s divorce and legal issues in 2020.

Erika and Tom are no longer together but viewers can stay up-to-date with Erika as she’s still a housewife on RHOBH. But, many are wondering where Tom Girardi is now in 2022. So, let’s take a look at where the former attorney is…

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip | New Season Official Trailer | Peacock BridTV 9861 The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip | New Season Official Trailer | Peacock https://i.ytimg.com/vi/m_hWUMVrrd8/hqdefault.jpg 1006738 1006738 center 22403

Tom and Erika Girardi split in 2020

While working as a cocktail waitress in Los Angeles in her twenties, Erika caught the eye of Tom Girardi and the two got together and were married by 1999.

Erika Jayne joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2015 and she and Tom had been together over 15 years.

The season 6 newbie could be seen on the show receiving lavish gifts for her birthday including diamond rings and expensive paintings.

Erika filed for divorce from Tom in November 2020 and as per Page Six, a month later: “the couple was sued by Edelson PC for allegedly embezzling settlement funds meant for the victims of Lion Air Flight 610.“

OMG: Ali Wentworth steps in for Kelly Ripa on LIVE after positive Covid-19 test

Where is Tom Girardi in 2022?

In September 2021, The Sun reported that Tom had officially moved into a senior living facility.

The 82-year-old is now living in a facility in Burbank that specialises in memory care.

Speaking to Us Weekly in May 2022, Erika said that Tom calls her “from time to time” and she takes the calls but added that “he’s not well” and “in a state of decline, sometimes he’s good and sometimes I’m someone else“.

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Erika Jayne is dating in RHOBH season 12

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 trailer sees Erika Jayne reveal that “a secret admirer” gave her flowers and that she’s not been having dates but “some sex, though“.

Erika said that she’s back in the dating pool and that she’s been married all of her adult life.

The 50-year-old added that she’s “much more interested in having really good sex with nice people, and maybe some not so nice people,” than dating.

NO WAY: Inside Erika Jayne’s fortune after Sutton’s ‘$20 million elephant in room’ dig

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK