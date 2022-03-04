Top Chef season 19 celebrates Southern food by filming in Houston, Texas













“I’m so nervous to be cooking barbecue in Texas“, the Top Chef contestants are giving it all they’ve got in 2022 to win the Bravo show. Top Chef Houston is officially here in 2022. Fifteen of the most talented chefs in the USA have travelled to Houston, Texas in a bid to be the best.

The previous Top Chef season was held in Portland, but season 19 is here and the show is set to celebrate all things Houston. So, let’s take a look at where exactly the Top Chef Houston season 19 filming locations were.

Top Chef | Season 19 Official Trailer | Amazon Prime BridTV 8461 Top Chef | Season 19 Official Trailer | Amazon Prime https://i.ytimg.com/vi/WAZXdMEI52Q/hqdefault.jpg 955933 955933 center 22403

Top Chef Houston: Air date and time

Bravo’s Top Chef Houston kicks off on Thursday, March 3rd 2022.

The show is made up of 14 episodes and airs each Thursday at 8/7c.

Top Chef Houston is the show’s 19th season and Padma Lakshmi returns as host while the judging panel includes Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. Plus, each week an all-star guest judge joins the panel as well as a culinary icon.

Filming Top Chef Houston season 19

Filming for Top Chef Houston began in September 2021.

The show being filmed in Houston is a pretty big deal as Top Chef has been to Texas before, during season 9 and filmed in other cities such as Austin and Dallas – but not Houston.

Of the chefs competing, Evelyn Garcia is the only Top Chef season 19 contestant who hails from Houston, Texas and is representing the city.

Screenshot: Top Chef Houston: Your Spicy First Look at Season 19! | Bravo

Where is Top Chef Houston season 19 filmed?

Top Chef Houston is filmed in the city of Houston, Texas in the USA.

More specifically, shots of Houston Farmers Market can be seen in the season 19 trailer as well as the TDECU Stadium, the Houston Museum of Natural History and Houston Space Center.

The chefs are “celebrating the soul of cooking” by rustling up brisket, barbecue food, alligator, collard greens and much more!

During the trailer, while cooking Texan food, the chefs can be seen saying “You don’t mess with Texas” while another joked: “Yeah and then they brought all of us in here to mess with it“.

