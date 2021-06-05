Where is Vacation House Rules filmed? HGTV show locations include Muskoka and more!











Where is Vacation House Rules filmed? The HGTV show sees some impressive renovations take place and viewers are wanting to know more about the show’s chosen locations.

There’s nothing better than a good house renovation show to sit down to at the weekends and now, there’s a new instalment of a HGTV show that was a hit with viewers from season 1!

Vacation House Rules season 2 kicks off from Saturday, June 5th on HGTV at 7pm ET. The show’s real estate experts and designers are ready to totally transforms people’s holiday homes and give over some tricks of the trade when it comes to making a profit on your second home.

What is Vacation House Rules?

Vacation House Rules was a new HGTV show in 2020 that teaches people how to make an income off of their holiday home once it’s been renovated.

Making money off of your home is a serious business according to the show’s host, Scott, and he’s ready to dish all the goss on the ‘do’s and don’ts’ of renting out a property.

Applications for the show are open and can be completed online here.

Where is Vacation House Rules filmed?

To apply to be on HGTV’s Vacation House Rules, applicants “Must be located in Ontario” Canada, therefore, it’s clear that that’s where the series is filmed.

In 2020, some of the Vacation House Rules filming locations included Haliburton Highlands, Muskoka and Wasaga Beach as per The Cinemaholic.

Season 2 is set to feature homes described as being on the “lakefront”, “offering a bird’s-eye view of the lake”, and on “the waterfront”. However, the exact locations of the episodes are yet to be revealed.

Shopping guides for all of the things that transform Scott’s properties featured on the show can be found on his website.

Who is the Vacation House Rules host?

Scott McGillivray is the host of HGTV’s Vacation House Rules. He and designer Debra Salmoni totally transform people’s old run-down holiday cottages, cabins, farmhouses and more.

Scott is a contractor and real estate expert, while Debra is the owner head designer DLDesign Studio.

He is 43 years old and spends his time living between Ontario, Canada, and Florida, USA.

Scott has a wife named Sabrina and two daughters and can be found on Instagram @scott_mcgillivray where he has over 260k followers.

Vacation House Rules: Who is Scott McGillivray’s wife?

WATCH VACATION HOUSE RULES ON HGTV ON SATURDAYS AT 7 PM ET FROM JUNE 5TH 2021

