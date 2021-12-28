Where is Wheel of Fortune filmed and how can you get tickets?











Wheel of Fortune is a gameshow that’s been running since 1975! Vanna White and Pat Sajak are still hosting the show in 2021 and contestants are winning all kinds of prizes in season 39 including new homes, but others are losing out on prizes such as Audi Q3s…

Airing weeknights, Wheel of Fortune is keeping viewers entertained year-round, but it appears that fans of the show want to know more about where Wheel of Fortune is filmed.

Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise | Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 7484 Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise | Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/7dcusDzDFt8/hqdefault.jpg 929957 929957 center 22403

Where is Wheel of Fortune filmed?

For anyone wondering where the iconic gamshow takes place, Wheel of Fortune is filmed at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the show hasn’t had a live audience in for filming in the studios, however, Wheel of Fortune will liking be able to resume its regular filming in the future.

Read More: When was Celebrity Wheel of Fortune 2021 filmed? ABC show explored

How to get tickets for the show

Usually, fans of Wheel of Fortune would head over to the show’s website to bag themselves tickets but the show isn’t currently featuring a live audience.

Anyone who wants to be kept updated on when tickets will be available can sign up to get emails here.

The show is currently filming without a live audience, but it still features hosts Pat and Vanna.

Can anyone be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune?

To be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune, applicants have to be 18 years old.

It’s free to apply to be on the show, but should you get selected, you have to cover your own travel expenses.

The process of application involves filling out an online form as well as sending in an audition video of yourself. The audition video has to be under one minute long, and applicants are advised not to film it in their office, not to ramble and to remember to smile and be natural.

There are rules on Wheel of Fortune that protective contestants should be aware of including the timing rules that caught out Charlene Rubush in 2021!

See Also: Why didn’t Charlene Rubush win an Audi on Wheel of Fortune?

WATCH WHEEL OF FORTUNE WEEKNIGHTS ON WPSD LOCAL 6, 6:30 PM.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK