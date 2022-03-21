Willie Spence has Leona Lewis commenting on his Instagram in 2022













When 21-year-old Willie Spence sang the first words of Rihanna’s Diamond on American Idol back in 2021, the judges were blown away. Lionel Richie said that Willie was an “undeniable star” who gave him “chills right from the first note“.

He is possibly one of the most memorable contestants to have appeared on the ABC contest. Now, as American Idol celebrates its twentieth year, fans of the show are wondering where Willie Spence is now and what happened to him after appearing on season 19.

Who is Willie Spence?

Willie Spence was a 21-year-old caretaker when he appeared on American Idol in 2021.

He was a contestant on American Idol’s 19th season who hailed from Douglas, Georgia.

Introducing himself on American Idol, Willie said: “You know, I do this for me, but not only for me. I do this for my family, they’ve always supported me, they’ve been there from the very beginning.“

Willie’s American Idol journey

Right from the word go, the judges knew that Willie Spence had natural-born singing talent and they gave him a golden ticket to Hollywood. He managed to make it all the way through the competition and ended his American Idol journey as runner-up to the season 19 winner, Chayce Beckham.

Back in 2021, Katy Perry asked Willie Spence where he’d like to be in five years’ time “in his wildest dreams“, Willie replied: “I just want my voice to reach the world and share my gift, hopefully winning a Grammy one day.“

It’s safe to say that although he didn’t win American Idol season 19, Willie has had success since appearing on the show. Judging by his Facebook and Instagram profiles, Willie often uploads singing videos to social media, he’s available for bookings and he also makes Cameos.

Leona Lewis and Willie Spence are still friends in 2022

During American Idol season 19, Willie Spence performed alongside British singer Leona Lewis and it appears that the two are still in contact in 2022.

Commenting on an IG post of Willie’s from February 2022, Leona wrote: “Wow” in his Instagram comments.

Willie replied: “Miss you” with a red heart emoji to Leona.

Willie can also be seen pictured with K Michelle on the ‘gram as well as Marvin Sapp.

