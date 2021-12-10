Where is Yogaville, Doc Antle’s former home on Tiger King?











Since dropping on Netflix in 2020, Tiger King has become a worldwide success. The lives of Joe Exotic, Doc Antle, Carole Baskin and the rest of the cast have had viewers hooked on the series. Tiger King was so popular that a second season was launched, and now Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story is here on December 10th, 2021.

Doc Antle was a part of Netflix’s Tiger King original series but now, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari has a whole documentary dedicated to him. Yogaville is a frequently mentioned place on the Doc Antle documentary, so let’s find out more about where it is and what it’s all about…

Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 7051 Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ERGr036yF7Y/hqdefault.jpg 915115 915115 center 22403

Where is Yogaville?

Yogaville is an ashram located in Buckingham County, Virginia, USA. Many people from all over the world visit the yoga retreat which was founded in the 1980s.

Former Yogaville devotee, Sumati Steinberg, said on Tiger King The Doc Antle Story season 1, episode 1: “Yogaville is an intentional community where people choose to live together, practising yoga, vegetarian diet, meditation.“

Many people featured on Tiger King The Doc Antle Story suggest that Doc Antle modelled himself on the founder of Yogaville, Swami Satchidananda.

Read More: Can you buy School of Chocolate star Amaury Guichon’s desserts?

Did Doc Antle live in Yogaville?

When Doc Antle was in his teens, his name was Kevin, and he and his first wife, Betsy, went to Yogaville for a one-month retreat to become yoga instructors.

The couple were given new names by Swami Satchidananda. Betsy became Brahmi and Kevin became Sri Mahamayavi Bhagavan Antle.

It’s likely that Doc continued to spend time at the ashram as he and Swami Satchidananda were said to have a close bond.

Can you visit Yogaville?

Yogaville has operated as a yoga retreat for many years, but it appears that the ashram is temporarily closed in 2021, perhaps due to Covid-19.

As per the Yogaville website, it offers online programs.

There’s currently a waiting list to stay at Yogaville as a guest. For a shared dorm it costs $80 while a private dorm costs $125. The website specifies that prices include meals and activities at the retreat.

See Also: Where is Noel on The Great British Baking Show Holidays 2021?

WATCH TIGER KING: THE DOC ANTLE STORY ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK