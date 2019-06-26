Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

If there’s one thing that the Kardashians are good at it’s setting trends.

And season 16 episode 11 of their hit reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, showed some of their best looks.

Kris Jenner was serving as much sass as her daughters in two killer jackets.

While Khloe was going through a rough time in the ‘Treachery’ episode she still managed to look flawless.

Want to know where to buy the bomber jacket from Keeping up with the Kardashians season 16 episode 11? Read on to find out more…

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Kendall’s bomber jacket

Unfortunately, Kendall’s neon windbreaker jacket is out of stock on Missguided’s US store.

They have some similar options available in a variety of colours.

Or, bag yourself a similar waterproof jacket to Kendall Jenner from Boohoo.com. Prices start at around £12.

Kris Jenner’s bomber jacket – Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode 11

Treat yourself to the exact same bomber jacket as the momager herself.

Kris Jenner’s jacket and trouser combo from episode 11 comes from Gucci.

You can buy it online at Farfetch for £1430.

The sparkly jersey material jogging pant will cost a further £990.

KUWTK S16 E11: Outfits

Both Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner wore some gorgeous outfits during episode 11.

Khloe looks to have sported her own line of denim wear on the show.

You can get a denim jacket just like Khloe’s from Good American online.

The jacket, and others like it, normally costs over £200, but in the sale it’s around £90.

While Khloe took the mick out of Kris Jenner’s look by calling her Big Bird we thought KJ looked great.

Kris mentioned that her coat was Ralph Lauren.

And because KUWTK was filmed a while back now it looks like the coats unavailable online.

You can get a similar zip-through coat for £112 online, though.

WATCH KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 16 ON E! ENTERTAINMENT ON SUNDAYS AT 9 PM.