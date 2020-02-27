Which Love Island 2020 couples are still together? Mike and Priscilla to Paige and Finn!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Bringing the heat to a very blustery British winter was the first-ever series of Winter Love Island in 2020.

The sixth series of the show kicked off from Sunday, January 12th and brought with it a brand new batch of singletons looking to find ‘the one’ and potentially bag a £50,000 prize.

The grand finale of Love Island series 6 took place on Sunday, February 23rd and the winners were announced by host Laura Whitmore.

It’s rare that couples find true love on reality TV shows, even on Love Island. So, which Love Island 2020 couples are still together?

Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott – still together

Coming in third place on the ITV show were adorable love birds Demi and Luke M.

Although neither singleton was an original Islander, they made it to the very end of the show.

What’s more, they were both initially coupled with other people before realising their love for one another. By the looks of Instagram, Luke M and Demi are still very loved up as of February 2020.

Love Island: Ched Uzor and Jess Gale – still together

Ched and Jess came in fourth place in the dating show. Jess had been partnered with both Mike Boateng and Luke M before setting her sights on Ched and it looks like it was third time lucky for the blonde bombshell.

Ched and Jess shared an adorable penguin date on the show and he expressed his eagerness to meet her twin sister, Eve.

From the looks of Ched’s Insta stories on February 26th, the couples’ families have been brought together for a dinner!

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu – still together

Mike had one hell of a ride in the Love Island 2020 villa.

Thankfully, the Casa Amor episode brought with it his perfect woman – Priscilla Anyabu.

Mike and Priscilla hit it off right away, although he was given a fair deal of slack for laying it on thick with Leanne Amaning and Jess Gale before meeting Priscilla.

The couple had a slight rollercoaster ride but it seems that things are going strong in the outside world as pics with Mike’s mum are being uploaded to socials! Oh, and he’s referring to Priscilla as one of his two Queens!

Finley Tapp and Paige Turley – still together

The absolute favourites of the series and 2020 winners Paige and Finn are more than likely still very much in love.

As with the rest of the finalists, it seems that they touched down in the UK on February 26th. Going off social media we can assume that Finn and Paige are still a couple.

Let’s hope they do better than the 2018 and 2019 winners of the show Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham and Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea!

Love Island: Callum Jones and Molly Smith – still together

Callum and Molly had a fairly controversial relationship in the Love Island villa.

The lovebirds, who both live in Manchester, met during the Casa Amor episodes. It was pretty much love at first sight for Callum, so much so that it seemed he didn’t even care about the consequences back in the main villa.

Callum dumped his initial partner, Shaughna Phillips, for Molly.

But it looks like all the drama was worth it as the Love Island couple are still heading out for drinks together at the end of February 2020.

