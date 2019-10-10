Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Olivia and Alex Bowen’s Happily Ever After series has been melting fans’ hearts on TLC.

The docu-series airs every Wednesday night at 10 pm, investigating the personal and professional life of the reality TV personalities who first met on Love Island – yes, some of the couples from that show are actually still together!

Fans have had many questions about the pairs love life, taking to Twitter to ask about everything from Reggie the dog to their business and, of course, the wedding.

EVER WONDERED: Why aren’t there team names in The Apprentice 2019?

Which month did Olivia and Alex get married?

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen met during the second series of Love Island, in 2016.

The pair finished as the runners-up, falling short to Nathan Massey and Carra De La Hoyde. Nath and Carra were worthy winners, though, and cemented their love with marriage earlier this year.

Nonetheless, Olivia and Alex pipped them to the alter as they got married on September 15th 2018. The ceremony took place at a beautiful 16th-century country house called Gosfield Hall in Essex.

After their wedding, the TLC lovers headed off to Bali for a honeymoon. Olivia even got a new tattoo to mark the memorable occasion as she had a replica of her wedding flower – a lisianthus, peony and rose – tattooed on her arm.

Liv, 25, and Alex, 27, have also revealed that they intend on renewing their wedding vowels in the near future.

MASTERCHEF: Why does Vicky Pattison’s jaw swing?

How to watch Olivia and Alex: Happily Ever After

Olivia and Alex: Happily Ever After airs every Wednesday night on TLC at 10 pm.

There are six episodes in total, meaning the series will continue airing in the same timeslot until November 7th.

Unfortunately, TLC does not have a catch-up media player. However, episodes are repeated regularly throughout the week at 11 pm.