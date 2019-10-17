Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Coach Trip is back in 2019 with a brand spanking new series. And what’s more, Channel 4 brings us a second season of the celebrity edition.

Series 2 features TOWIE stars, pop stars, The Apprentice rejects and memorable ex- Love Islanders.

Drama was certainly on the cards when the mixture of famous faces set foot on the coach and the voting-off looks to be getting more and more intense each episode.

So, who are new arrivals Brandi and Hayley on Celebrity Coach Trip episode 9? Let’s get to know the pair…

Coach Trip: Who are Brandi and Hayley?

Episode 9 of Celebrity Coach Trip saw two new arrivals join the show.

Brendan Sheerin welcomed Brandi Glanville and Hayley Hasselhoff on board the coach just in time for the pair of US stars to take part in a mime challenge.

Although both Brandi and Hayley gave miming their best shot, they didn’t quite manage to win the prize. The pair have moved onto the final episode of the show, though so they could be in with a chance of winning Celebrity Coach Trip 2019.

SEE ALSO: Celebrity Coach Trip: Who is Francis Boulle? Podcast with Jamie Laing to Made in Chelsea!

Who is Brandi Glanville?

Although she certainly doesn’t look it, Celebrity Coach Trip’s Brandi is 46 years old.

She describes herself on Instagram as a “Mommy, TV Personality, New York Times best selling Author & podcast host.”

Brandi is probably best known for appearing on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2011-2016.

The reality TV star mentioned during episode 9 of Celebrity Coach Trip that she is recently single in 2019. She was previously married to actor Eddie Cibrian and together they have two children.

Meet Hayley Hasselhoff on Instagram

Hayley Hasselhoff is, of course, the daughter of legendary actor David Hasselhoff.

Hayley reps almost 90,000 followers on Instagram (@hasselhoff) and often enjoys posting a selfie or one of her many modelling pictures.

Celebrity Coach Trip isn’t the only TV series Hayley is taking part in in 2019 as she also appeared on episode 1 of The X Factor: Celebrity on Saturday, October 12th.

OMG: Are Vicky Pattison and Scott Thomas together? The Celebrity Coach Trip couple look cosy!

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA SERIES 18 EVERY MONDAY NIGHT ON E4 AT 9 PM

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE