Who are Giovanna Fletcher's parents? I'm A Celebrity star's family explored!











It’s safe to say that Giovanna Fletcher has won over the public during her time in the I’m A Celebrity castle. So, who are her parents?

Giovanna has been dubbed by many I’m a Celebrity fans on Twitter as one of the “kindest” souls going.

She’s already had huge success with her podcast, Happy Mum Happy Baby, and is a Sunday Times No.1 Best Selling Author. Now, Giovanna could be well on her way to the I’m A Celeb final by the looks of things!

Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Giovanna Fletcher: Family

As most will know by now, Giovanna is married to Tom Fletcher of boyband McFly. They tied the knot in 2012.

Giovanna and Tom, both 35, were childhood sweethearts and together they share three sons, Buzz, 7, Buddy, 5, and Max, 3.

The I’m A Celebrity favourite is one of three siblings. She has an older sister, Giorgina, 37, and a younger brother, Mario, 32.

Giorgina has a following of around 15,000 on Instagram (@giorgina_falcone) while Mario has over 1m followers (@mariofalcone). Giovanna has the highest IG following, though, at 1.5m!

I’m A Celeb: Why are Ant and Dec wearing red ribbons?

Who are Giovanna Fletcher’s parents?

Giovanna’s mother, Kim, is Argentinian while her father, Mario Falcone Senior, is Italian.

While Giovanna looks to be in a happy marriage, her parents are divorced.

Speaking to You Magazine in 2018, Giovanna said: “My dad worked his socks off because he wanted to get us to the point where we were comfortable. And when he got there – I was 16 – my parents divorced. The work/life balance was so off.“

It’s unclear exactly what Giovanna’s parents do for a living. Kim’s Instagram is private while Mario Sr’s isn’t. He often takes to social media to share snaps of his family.

Who is Giovanna’s brother?

It turns out that Giovanna isn’t the only one in her family to have appeared on a reality TV show.

Her brother is former TOWIE star Mario Falcone. He and Lucy Mecklenburgh had a fiery on-screen romance. The couple were engaged but later split in 2012. Today, Mario is engaged to Becky Miesner. The pair have been together since 2016 and share a son, Parker Jax.

Mario was a member of the The Only Way Is Essex cast from 2011 to 2018. Both of his parents, Kim and Mario Sr. appeared on the show alongside Mario. He also was a housemate on Celebrity Big Brother series 12 and came in sixth place.

I’m A Celebrity: Does Jordan North have a wife?

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE! ON ITV DAILY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK