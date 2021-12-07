Who are Hailey Mia’s parents on The Voice 2021?











The Voice is currently airing it’s 21st season and Hailey Mia wows viewers week in week out, but who are the parents behind the star?

The 13-year-old has performed impressive songs such as Someone You Loved, You Broke Me First and Jar of Hearts. She will be competing in the final, which will air on NBC on the 14th of December.

Hailey Mia has won the hearts of The Voice judges and viewers. But who are the musicians parents? Reality Titbit have found out who Hailey’s parents are, and explored her music career.

TOO HOT TO HANDLE: Which season 1 couples are still together?

The Voice | Season 21 First Look Trailer | NBC BridTV 6825 The Voice | Season 21 First Look Trailer | NBC 906094 906094 center 22403

Who are Hailey Mia’s parents?

Hailey Mia was born in 2008 to parents Gina Cardona Osorio and Harry Osorio in New Jersey. Reality Titbit have found Hailey’s parents on Instagram, however they both keep their lives personal to them and their accounts are on private. Gina states in her bio that she is Hailey’s ‘momager’.

Gina and Harry also have a son called Harry, who is Hailey’s younger brother. Although the pair are private on Instagram, they share a lot of their family life on Facebook, where they post all about Hailey’s success on The Voice and encourage friends to vote for her.

Hailey Mia was born with Double Elevator Palsy

Hailey was born with Double Elevator Palsy, which is also known as Monocular Elevation Deficiency. This is a condition where you can’t move one eye above the horizontal plane.

When she was eight years old, she had surgery to correct her eye and it soon improved over 30%. Hailey has never let her condition affect her musical career, and her mother Gina said that she coped extremely well with the surgery despite her age.

THE BACHELORETTE: Who are Joe’s parents and does he have siblings?

Hailey Mia on The Voice

Hailey Mia is an American musician and is best known for appearing on season 21 of The Voice. As she is only 13, she didn’t have much professional musical experience prior to the competition. During her audition on The Voice she said that she has been waiting until she turned 13 to appear on the show.

She’s received a lot of praise from viewers on how amazing her voice is. One Twitter user wrote: “You guys, we need to really come together and vote Hailey Mia. She’s the most consistent singer on here. She doesn’t need a group, she shines on her own. This girl is the winner !”.

hailey mia .. u are an angel on earth. u literally have a voice of an angel. u blow me away EVERY SINGLE TIME u step on that stage. wow. — vi. (@ghostinvii) November 30, 2021

WATCH THE VOICE EVERY MONDAY AND TUESDAY AT 8 PM ON NBC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK