Who are the Buddy vs Duff season 3 judges? 2021 changes to the Food Network show explored











Duff Goldman famously Tweeted that he really wasn’t up for a third season of Buddy vs Duff. But, things have totally changed, the bakers are now besties, as per Reality Blurred, and season 3 is officially happening!

From huge blue whale cakes to giant dinosaur bakes, there have been some impressive creations on Buddy vs Duff over the past two seasons. There’s also a lot to look forward to on the Food Network show’s third season, too. The competition is about to get turned up a notch as the men go head to head along with their talented teams. Here’s a look at who the Buddy vs Duff season 3 judges are…

Screenshot: Buddy and Duff Make Star Wars-Themed Cakes | Buddy vs. Duff | Food Network – YouTube

Buddy vs Duff season 3 launch date explored

Buddy vs Duff season 3 officially launched on Food Network on July 18th, 2021.

Episode 1 “Animal Kingdom” saw the bakers get back in the game. The show airs on Sundays at 9 pm ET.

Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman bring the show back to viewers’ screens like never before – this season waves goodbye to the previous format and the old judges and says ‘hello’ to Zoom judging and 50 new faces!

Read More: Where is Food Network’s BBQ Brawl filmed? S2 out now!

Who are the Buddy vs Duff season 3 judges?

Buddy vs Duff season 3 features 50 new judges who will vote for the winner of each challenge.

The season 3 judges include the following people:

Andrew Fuller

Al Dibartolo

Dana Herbert

Cory Barrett

Anita Algiene

Alex Narramore

Blaque Shelton

Dwayne

Erin Erler

Derek Corsino

Danette Eide

Kimberly Hall

Timmy Norman

Clara

Grace Pak

Maeve

Ray

Mina

Jeff Taylor

Jewel Johnson

Kareem

Fallon Bearb

While Buddy and Duff had their own shows, Buddy (Cake Boss) and Duff (Ace of Cakes), these judges all have their own bakeries. Al DiBartolo from South Jersey said he’s “the perfect judge” ad is looking for Buddy and Duff to create some “larger than life cakes that are going to blow us away“.

Cooking With Paris | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 3810 Cooking With Paris | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/UGM3eyAnRbc/hqdefault.jpg 835052 835052 center 22403

How was Buddy vs Duff filmed?

Given the Covid-19 pandemic, TV shows have had some difficulty in production. However, Buddy vs Duff season 3 has adapted to the obstacles.

Buddy and Duff won’t be creating cakes in the same work space.

Buddy will be baking in New Jersey while Duff will create his cakes in studios in LA as per Reality Blurred. The competition is then judged via Zoom in front of the 50 judges!

See Also: What do they do with the cakes on Buddy vs Duff?

Invite the famiglia over SUNDAY and tune into @foodnetwork TOMORROW 9|8c for the this weeks episode of #BuddyVSDuff

.

We’ll be revisiting our first challenge from season 1 by making car cakes!! 🚙 🎂

.

Stay put and stick around for 10pm episode of Baker Battle 📺 pic.twitter.com/fh5Aa7wbIw — Buddy Valastro (@CakeBossBuddy) July 31, 2021

WATCH BUDDY VS DUFF ON FOOD NETWORK ON SUNDAYS AT 9 PM ET.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK