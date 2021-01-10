Who are the Great Pottery Throw Down 2021 judges? Meet the series 4 duo!











Who are the Great Pottery Throw Down 2021 judges? Let’s get to know them as well as the season 4 contestants and presenter!

Craft competition shows are all the rage nowadays. From sewing on The Great British Sewing Bee to all kinds of restoration on The Repair Shop, viewers love a good on-screen creation.

While the combination of pottery and TV can often induce memories of the 1990 film Ghost, the Great Pottery Throw Down is serious stuff and the potters are all in with a chance of becoming the show’s winner!

Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller.

When is the Pottery Throw Down back?

The Great Pottery Throw Down is back for a fourth series in 2021.

Episode 1 of the new series kicks off from Sunday, January 10th at 7:45 pm on Channel 4.

Fans of the show have seen all kinds of concepts and designs come to life. And this series is set to follow suit. Egg cups, lamp bases, Greek statues and handmade tiles were all created in the 2020 season so who knows what will be on the cards for series 4?

Read More: Meet 2020 winner Rosa Wiland Holmes on IG!

Meet the Great Pottery Throw Down 2021 judges

The Great Pottery Throw Down has seen some changes in its judges and presenters over the series.

In 2021, Keith Brymer Jones is back, along with Rich Miller, and the two of them make up this year’s judging panel.

Keith Brymer Jones is a potter and ceramic designer. He’s appeared as a judge on the show since its emergence in 2015. Kind-hearted Keith is all-for guiding the contestants along their pottery path rather than pitting them against one another to fight it out for top spot!

Making up the other half of the judging duo is Rich Miller. According to his website, Richard has a “passion for clay” and has worked with Kate Malone and EPR Architects on 24 Savile Row. Rich was previously a technician on the show, so when it comes to judging he should have an expert eye!

Find Surrey-based Rich on Instagram @richmillerpots where he has around 10,000 followers. His work involves glazing tiles and creating incredible-looking mugs to commemorate the abolition of slavery.

Great Pottery Throw Down 2021 contestants

As well as a new judge, there’s a new presenter and a whole host of contestants ready to appear on our screens from January 10th on the Great Pottery Throw Down.

The show waved goodbye to last year’s host Melanie Sykes and welcomed on board Derry Girls actress Siobhan McSweeney. The 2021 series contestants include the following:

Henry

Adam

Peter

Ara

Shenyue

Hannah

Irina

Jodie

Lee

Alon

Susan

Sally

As seen on the Great Pottery Throw Down series 4 preview, the series is set to see the 12 contestants working hard to win the competition – expect stress, laughs and tears – not just from Keith, either!

Great Pottery Throw Down: Where is the 2021 show filmed?

Siobhan McSweeney, Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller.

WATCH THE GREAT POTTERY THROW DOWN 2021 FROM SUNDAY JANUARY 10TH AT 7:45 PM ON CHANNEL 4.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK