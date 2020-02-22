Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Saturday morning just wouldn’t be right without the Yorkshire tones of James Martin on the telly to wake us up.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning airs at 9:30 am on Saturdays and the show sees the chef whip up some amazing dishes in ever better company.

The ITV show is onto its third series in 2020. And February 22nd saw James create a six-course feast including a chocolate fig gateaux and a pheasant biriyani.

So, who are the James Martin Saturday Morning guests today?

James Martin Saturday Morning: Konnie Huq

Konnie Huq, 44, was one of the guests on Saturday Morning.

The TV presenter, most recognised for her lengthy career on Blue Peter, joined James in the kitchen on Saturday morning.

In her time, Konnie has presented a tonne of shows including The Xtra Factor, This Morning and The One Show. Now, she’s an author of bestselling children’s book “Cookie and the Most Annoying Boy in the World”.

Konnie is married to fellow actor Charlie Brooker and together they have two sons, Covey and Huxley.

Galton Blackiston

Norfolk chef Galton appeared on episode 16 the show.

Born in 1962, Galton’s cooking career started when he was 17. To earn some money he set up a stall at Rye market “selling his own home-made cakes, biscuits and preserves. The range became known as ‘Galton’s Goodies’.”

Now, the owner and Michelin starred chef-patron of country house and hotel Morston Hall, Galton writes on his website “Food is my absolute passion and here I hope to share this passion and my experiences with you.”

He’s married to wife Tracey and together they have two sons.

Mark Jordan

Coming onto the show a little later than Konnie and Galton was chef Mark Jordan.

Mark is also a Michelin starred chef who runs Mark Jordan at the Beach based in Jersey. His career started out at age 15 when he worked with legendary chef Keith Floyd.

Mark and his wife, Magda, both work at Mark Jordan at the Beach. Mark on cooking, obviously, and Magda is the restaurant’s manager.

You can find Mark on Instagram @mark_jordan_at_the_beach where he has 1,000 followers.

James Martin’s Saturday morning: Wine expert

Ewan Lacey was the wine expert on the show on Saturday, February 22nd.

The expert talked us through all kinds of drinks from rosé to port and more.

Wine writer and drinks guru Ewan can be found on Twitter @ewanlacey.

As well as appearing on TV suggesting a variety of high street wines for people to consume, Ewan is also out to help anyone wanting to carve out a career in the drinks industry with his company Distilling the Dream.

