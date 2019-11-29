Who are the X Factor: The Band judges? A familiar face steps down!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The X Factor Celebrity was a brand new addition to screens in October 2019.

And if a celebrity spin-off of the X Factor wasn’t enough in 2019, now Simon Cowell gives us X Factor: The Band!

The X Factor has a track record like no other when it comes to putting groups together. The 4-episode series kicks off on ITV from December 9th 2019. Each episode is 90 minutes long.

And from the promo ads, Dermot O’Leary is clearly back presenting the show. Let’s take a look at who the X Factor: The Band judges are going to be!

X Factor: The Band – judges

The confirmed judges for X Factor: The Band are Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell.

In what we will expect will be a similar format to the initial audition stages of X Factor: Celebrity, Nicole and Simon will be aided by industry experts according to Metro.

By the looks of things, Louis Walsh is stepping down from his role as third judge after appearing on the X Factor: Celebrity series.

Why isn’t Louis Walsh a judge on X Factor: The Band?

It’s currently unconfirmed why Louis isn’t taking part in X Factor: The Band.

Louis is a true OG on the show, appearing alongside Simon and Sharon Osbourne from series 1-3.

He also rejoined from 2016-2017 and of course once again for the 2019 celebrity series.

How many bands have come out of the X Factor?

The X Factor has obviously seen a tonne of talented singers have careers in music following the show, from Leona Lewis to James Arthur.

But the acts to come out of the X Factor which have really gone on to have worldwide fame and dominated the charts were Little Mix and One Direction.

Fifth Harmony were also a girl band created through the X Factor in America in 2012.

With X Factor: The Band as a base, there aren’t really any limits to what the winning band can achieve. According to The Sun, Simon will be looking for the new One Direction while Nicole is ­determined to create a group on a par with the Pussycat Dolls.

WATCH X FACTOR: THE BAND FROM MONDAY DECEMBER 9TH 2019 AT 8:30 PM ON ITV.