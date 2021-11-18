Who directs The Price is Right and how long has he worked for CBS?











The Price is Right is a US gameshow that’s been airing on CBS since 1972! The series sees members of the audience called upon to “come on down” to the stage and be in with a chance of winning prizes.

While Drew Carey is the face of the show, and has been since 2007, there are many more people involved in bringing the show to our screens. So, who directs The Price is Right? Let’s find out more…

The Price is Right in 2021

CBS’ The Price is Right is TV’s longest-running gameshow.

The series was shut down due to the pandemic in 2020, but it made a return – just without an audience and other health and safety measures installed.

The 50th season of the show premiered on September 13th, 2021.

Who directs The Price is Right?

Adam Sandler has been directing and producing The Price is Right since 2013. He’s not the Adam Sandler most people are familiar with, but another man with the exact same name!

He’s listed as a director and a co-executive producer on the show.

It appears to be quite a coincidence that The Price is Right director is named Adam Sandler, as the former Price is Right host, Bob Barker, appeared in 1995 film Happy Gilmore with the other Adam Sandler.

What else has Adam Sandler worked on?

By the looks of Adam Sandler’s IMDb page, the majority of his career has been spent working on CBS’ The Price is Right.

He appeared on a 2018 documentary All Access Pass: The Price Is Right and was stage manager on The Price Is Right Million Dollar Spectacular and The New Price Is Right.

IMDb also lists Adam as an editorial consultant on The Price is Right in past episodes from 1995 to 2007.

Adam is also a director of a video game called Granny Simulator, an episode of a TV series called Going to School and another TV series called Matter of Fact with Fernando Espuelas.

