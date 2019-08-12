Who Do You Think You Are? - Kate Winslet's children, family and more

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Kate Winslet is best known for appearing in huge Hollywood blockbusters such as Romeo and Juliet, Titanic and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Kate was awarded a CBE for her services to drama in 2012 and is the recipient of many awards including Emmys and BAFTAs.

She’s 43 years old and appeared on episode 4 of BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? in 2019.

Kate explored her ancestry on both sides of her family during the programme and unveiled a whole past she knew nothing about.

So, does Kate Winslet have any children?

Who is Kate Winslet’s husband?

Kate has married three times in her life.

She first married film director Jim Threapleton at 23 years old. They stayed together from 1998-2001.

Two years later in 2003, she married another film director, Sam Mendes, however, they divorced in 2011.

Kate is currently married to Edward Abel Smith who prefers to be known as Ned RocknRoll. He’s Richard Branson’s Nephew and is three years younger than Kate.

Who are Kate Winslet’s children?

Kate has a child from each of her marriages.

Mia Honey Threapleton, born in 2000, is 18 years old, Joe Alfie Winslet Mendes is 15 and Bear Blaze Winslet is 5 years old.

In an interview with The Telegraph in 2013, Kate said that her children solely live with her and don’t split their time between parents.

She’s also said to turn down jobs which mean that she’ll be away from her children for too long and opts for job opportunities during the six-week school holidays.

Kate Winslet: Who Do You Think You Are?

Episode 4 of Who Do You Think You Are? starred Kate Winslet and aired on Monday, August 12th 2019.

The BAFTA award-winning actress traced her mother’s side of the family back to Sweden where her ancestors had to steal food just to eat.

Her father’s side of the family was slightly different, hailing from Ireland and being military orientated.

